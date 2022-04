With a high profile police chase in the news this past week, the focus in San Angelo is on crime. While, San Angelo is our home, and there are many reasons to be very proud of our community. However, when it comes to crime, the figures are stark. Let's break it down based on the 2021 data from the F.B.I and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO