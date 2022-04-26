ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

By Shellie Sylvestri, Gray News staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray) - More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The Ground Beef Recall

On April 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the nationwide recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products by N.J.-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services, per FSIS. The recall was initiated by the company due to concerns these ground beef products may be contaminated with the bacteria, E. coli O103, a shiga toxin-producing form of E. coli. That means the bacteria in question are capable of causing severe illness in those who become infected, potentially resulting in bloody diarrhea (via Iowa Department of Health). In some cases, and particularly in children, this strain of E. coli can lead to the development of Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a serious and life-threatening kidney condition.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#E Coli#Ground Beef#Fsis#Nature S Reserve#Seg#Tajima Beef Patties#Marketside Butcher#Gray Media Group Inc
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Green beans recalled over possible listeria contamination

A Florida-based food producer is recalling green beans sold at store chains nationwide over the possibility that the 1-pound bags had been contaminated with listeria. In a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, is voluntarily recalling its packages of “Hippie Organics” French Beans from Lot #313-626.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
WAFB

WAFB

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy