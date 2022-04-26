PTV Group Launches Route Optimization Cloud Product for CPG Industry / Flexible, easy-to-use web application to handle the complexities of urban delivery

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO