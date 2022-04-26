ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTV Group Launches Route Optimization Cloud Product for CPG Industry / Flexible, easy-to-use web application to handle the complexities of urban delivery

By PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH
 4 days ago

PTV Group, a leading global software company for mobility and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of PTV Route Optimizer - a cloud product designed to meet the challenges of last-mile delivery for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). It supports manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and transport companies in the regional distribution...

