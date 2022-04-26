ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French tyre maker Michelin beats first-quarter sales expectations

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin on Tuesday confirmed its full-year outlook despite a “highly uncertain environment” after better than expected...

kelo.com

CNBC

Coca-Cola earnings beat Wall Street estimates as revenue jumps 16%

Coca-Cola on Monday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Coke's unit case volume rose 8% during the quarter, fueled by demand for drinks like Powerade and Coke Zero Sugar. Despite the suspension of its Russian business, the company reiterated its full-year outlook for organic revenue and comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Domino's expects sales pressure to persist after drop in first quarter

April 28 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) missed quarterly sales estimates on Thursday and warned staffing shortages and inflation would pressure its business further into the year, sending the fast-food chain's shares down 5%. U.S. restaurants have struggled to keep their workers from leaving for higher-paying jobs, with Domino's...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

GM keeps hopes for the year intact after disappointing quarterly sales

General Motors Co. late Tuesday reported first-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, but the stock traded higher in the extended session after an initial drop, as investors cheered the auto maker’s intact guidance for the year and its assurances about vehicle demand. Guidance was unchanged thanks to “strong demand”...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Volvo Cars Beats Profit Expectations as Strong Demand Persists

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday that demand for its products remained strong while chip constraints were gradually improving, after posting profits above forecasts. A global shortage of semiconductors has forced the Gothenburg-based carmaker and global peers to cut vehicle output despite robust demand. As for many companies,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazilian airline Gol posts Q1 beat on higher revenue, currency gains

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) on Thursday reported higher-than-expected first quarter net income as currency gains helped offset higher fuel prices, driving its shares higher. The company said operating results were the best since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shares hit a record high Monday after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment". Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Whirlpool says consumers’ appliance demand is waning, as costs mount

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 182.19 -5.12 -2.73%. Whirlpool said Monday that sales fell 8.2% in its first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter a year before. The company said revenue over the three months ended March 31 remained 14% higher than the first quarter of 2020, indicating that people are continuing to spend more on appliances than before the pandemic.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Samsung sees Q1 profit jump from early launch of S22 and strong chip sales

Samsung on Thursday reported an operating profit jump of 51% from a year ago, backed by strong smartphone sales and record quarterly earnings from its chip division. The South Korean tech giant said it recorded 77.8 trillion won in revenue and 14.1 trillion won in operating profit during the quarter, an increase of 18% and 51%, respectively, from last year's figure.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Syngenta first-quarter sales up 26% as farmers make early purchases

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group increased first-quarter sales by 26% as farmers bought seeds and sprays early to avoid possible shortages later in the year, the Swiss agrochemicals company said on Thursday. The results of the Chinese-owned group are seen as a bellwether for the broader agrochemicals industry,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Hertz sees strong summer rental demand, beats Wall Street expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) new chief executive on Wednesday said he expects Americans' pent-up desire for a summer vacation to lead to more strong rental car demand despite rising inflation. The rental car company, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, beat analysts' first-quarter expectations for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pernod Ricard Q3 sales beat forecasts, cautious on Q4

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) posted a forecast-beating 20% jump in third quarter sales on Thursday but said COVID-19 measures in China, war in Ukraine, and a normalisation of its U.S. business could mean a softer fourth quarter. Despite the challenges, the maker of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Mattel posts surprise profit as retailers load up on Barbies, Hot Wheels

April 27 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc (MAT.O) reported a surprise quarterly profit and beat estimates for sales, extending a strong run since the pandemic, as retailers restocked the toymaker's Barbie and Hot Wheels brands following inventory shortfalls over the holiday season. The company's shares, which closed up nearly 11% in...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Gilead Earnings Beat Street Estimates, Writedown Taken On Cancer Drug

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said its first-quarter revenue rose 3%, helped by sales of HIV drug Biktarvy and COVID antiviral Veklury, but the company reported a net loss as it wrote down the value of its 2020 acquisition of Immunomedics following recent trial results for cancer drug Trodelvy. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Penske Automotive Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Penske Automotive Group Inc PAG reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $6.97 billion, beating the consensus of $6.34 billion. Total retail automotive revenue increased 16% to $6.0 billion, or 11% on a same-store basis. The gross profit increased 34.9% Y/Y to $1.2 billion and the gross margin...
MARKETS
Reuters

Atos shares fall as turnaround struggle overshadows revenue beat

April 27 (Reuters) - Atos (ATOS.PA) shares fell on Wednesday as market concerns over the extensive turnaround task ahead for new management, which is restructuring the French IT consulting group, cast a shadow over a beat in its first-quarter revenue. "While the worst seems finally to be behind them, we...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Linde Clocks 13% Sales Growth in Q1, Tops Consensus

Linde PLC LIN reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.4% year-over-year to $8.21 billion, beating the consensus of $7.61 billion. Underlying sales increased 9%, including 6% price attainment and 3% higher volumes. Sales by segments: Americas $3.24 billion (+14.1% Y/Y), APAC $1.6 billion (+12% Y/Y), EMEA $2.2 billion (+19% Y/Y),...
STOCKS

