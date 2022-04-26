ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Gayle To Become President Of HBCU Spelman College

Cover picture for the articleHelen Gayle led one of Chicago's largest foundations as the CEO of Chicago Community Trust. She thought it would be her last calling, but a new opportunity awaits. According to WBEZ, on Monday (April 25), the physician announced she’d be stepping down from the Trust and taking...

Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law sue school for racial bias

Michelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law have filed a lawsuit against a private Milwaukee school over concerns over racial bias and inappropriate conduct at the school. Driving the news: Craig and Kelly Robinson accused the University School of Milwaukee of expelling their two sons, aged 9 and 11, after the couple claimed that teachers treated students of color and low socioeconomic status unfairly, according to CBS News.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
Fox News

Massive increase in Black Americans murdered was result of defund police movement: experts

Support of Black Lives Matter and calls to defund the police reverberated across America in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, igniting social justice protests and riots at a time when the coronavirus and lockdowns upended society in unprecedented ways. What was left in 2020's wake was a massive increase in the number of murders, dealing a disproportionate blow to Black Americans.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Morris Brown College officially regains full accreditation after nearly 20 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morris Brown College has regained full accreditation after nearly 20 years. The historically Black college in downtown Atlanta was granted full accreditation in a unanimous vote from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools Tuesday afternoon. Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin James says the school is the only college in the country to regain full accreditation and funding after 20 years without it. The re-accreditation will mean students can attend Morris Brown College, receive federal funding and graduate with accredited degrees.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Harvard sets up $100 million endowment fund for slavery reparations

April 26 (Reuters) - Harvard University is setting aside $100 million for an endowment fund and other measures to close the educational, social and economic gaps that are legacies of slavery and racism, according to an email the university’s president sent to all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday.
COLLEGES
WJBF

Senator Ossoff Celebrates Morris Brown College’s Full Accreditation

ATLANTA, Georgia (WJBF) — It’s a happy day for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is celebrating the full reaccreditation of Morris Brown College. “Today is a joyous day for the Morris Brown family,” Senator Ossoff states. “Great credit is due to Dr. Kevin James and his team for this […]
ATLANTA, GA
The New York Times

Harvard Creates Fund to Redress Its Ties to Slavery

Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., March 16, 2022. (Kayana Szymczak/The New York Times) Harvard University is committing $100 million to study and redress its ties to slavery, the university’s president announced Tuesday, and with that money will create an endowed “Legacy of Slavery Fund,” which will continue researching and memorializing that history, working with descendants of Black and Native American people enslaved at Harvard, as well as their broader communities.
HARVARD, MA

