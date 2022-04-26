ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Japan Teams With Adyen for Payments

 2 days ago
Global payments startup Adyen is partnering with Amazon Japan for payments processing and says it will improve the optimization of payments data and the overall checkout experience. “Japan’s digital sector has seen accelerated growth in the past two years. Tapping into Adyen’s platform allows Amazon Japan to offer richer...

IN THIS ARTICLE
