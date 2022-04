Virgin Money is expanding its digital bank by introducing a new savings feature in Australia, which will be called Lock Saver feature, a report said Thursday (April 28). The feature was reportedly designed off “extensive customer research.” A study by the company found that 70% of Australian households had saved toward a medium- to long-term goal in the last six months, though less than a third stayed within their budget or spending allowance.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO