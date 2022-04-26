ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Chris Paul Annoying Pelicans Players: "Chris Paul Is Elite, But He’s Also An Irritant. So, I Really Commend The Pelicans’ Rookies For Reciprocating CP3’s Energy Instead Of Folding."

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Paul is trying to lead the Phoenix Suns to the second round of the 2022 NBA playoff against a young and hardworking New Orleans Pelicans team. Their series is currently tied 2-2, with the Pelicans having some impressive performances against the 1st seed in the Western Conference. After...

fadeawayworld.net

