Classroom test scores were already dropping in early 2020—then the pandemic happened
By Stacker
Idaho8.com
2 days ago
Classroom test scores were already dropping in early 2020—then the pandemic happened. At the end of the 2020 school year, students in grades three to eight were typically behind 8–12 points in math and 3–6 points in reading, according to Northwest Evaluation Association data released in...
Public school enrollment dropped more sharply in school districts that remained remote longer compared to those that reopened for in-person learning sooner, a new analysis finds, as well as in districts that adopted heavy masking policies and those in counties that supported President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.
Online outdoor science lessons run during the pandemic helped to engage children with the subject and boosted teachers' skills, analysis suggests. FieldworkLive, a program of live-streamed outdoor science lessons produced by the Field Studies Council and Encounter Edu during April and May 2020, was a valuable tool for learning topics and techniques, when accompanied by written instruction and student tasks.
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is recommending that the district aligns with the state and delay requiring eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until at least July 1, 2023. Carvalho said the move comes after the district consulted with health experts and its medical director."The ability of our system to pivot shows that we are a science-based school district and the health and safety protocols we adopt are influenced by the expert advice of our medical partners and public health officials," Carvalho said. "We know that students do best when learning in the classroom with their peers. Due to the high vaccination rates among students 12 and older, low transmission rates in our schools and our nation-leading safety measures, we have preserved in-person learning in the safest possible environment."The vaccination requirement for LAUSD employees remains in place, and all employees who are assigned to schools are vaccinated. The LAUSD Board of Education is expected to discuss and vote on this recommendation at the board meeting on May 10.
The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
We wrote last November about MIT, our alma mater, that it "has caved repeatedly to the demands of 'wokeness,' treating its students unfairly, compromising the quality of its staff, and damaging the institution and academic freedom at large." A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion had become an article of faith, with an aggressive program of minority admissions one of the commandments.
A 40-minute online empathy exercise with teachers has shown to reduce the risk their students are suspended over the school year. This empathy exercise is most effective for racially stigmatized students in school, cutting the racial gap in suspensions by up to 45%. The benefits of this empathy exercise appear...
An international study led by Michigan State University scholars has provided a "dismal picture" of mathematics textbooks across the globe—and it has serious implications for the next generation of learners. Among the findings, researchers discovered that student "opportunities to learn and develop mathematics literacy are so few as to...
As educators and industry mull strategies for attracting more young adults to math-oriented professions, a new study in the journal Child Development suggests that children's early experiences doing math homework and activities with their parents shape their motivation and achievement. Cultivating a love of mathematics in young people—and inspiring the...
More than a quarter of America’s superintendents plan to leave their posts imminently — and hundreds more are unsure they want to keep balancing pandemic-era 67-hour work weeks and staffing challenges, a new RAND survey of over 350 district leaders has found. While RAND’s early look at 2021 departure rates suggests the “big quit” has […]
Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
A new study offers a “dismal picture” of math textbooks across the globe. The research has serious implications for the next generation of learners. Among the findings, the researchers discovered that student “opportunities to learn and develop mathematics literacy are so few as to almost be nonexistent” in eighth grade textbooks.
Obesity gaps are larger between segregated schools and smaller in racially-integrated schools among child populations, according to a new study in Obesity journal. This is the first study to examine childhood obesity disparities specifically within integrated schools to begin to elucidate the role of school segregation in the racial/ethnic patterning of obesity among youth.
The COVID-19 pandemic and early efforts to stop the spread led many in the U.S. to delay non-emergency and elective medical care. Evidence suggests that missed care during the pandemic may have contributed to increased mortality in adults from causes other than COVID-19, but there is little research on the prevalence of missed routine pediatric visits among U.S. children.
The number of Asian American students at Ivy League colleges flatlined for years before recently rising again, even as the demographic saw substantial population growth, according to a new report. The analysis, released Thursday by Robert VerBruggen of the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, details how Asian American enrollment...
Comments / 0