Classroom test scores were already dropping in early 2020—then the pandemic happened

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is recommending that the district aligns with the state and delay requiring eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until at least July 1, 2023. Carvalho said the move comes after the district consulted with health experts and its medical director."The ability of our system to pivot shows that we are a science-based school district and the health and safety protocols we adopt are influenced by the expert advice of our medical partners and public health officials," Carvalho said. "We know that students do best when learning in the classroom with their peers. Due to the high vaccination rates among students 12 and older, low transmission rates in our schools and our nation-leading safety measures, we have preserved in-person learning in the safest possible environment."The vaccination requirement for LAUSD employees remains in place, and all employees who are assigned to schools are vaccinated. The LAUSD Board of Education is expected to discuss and vote on this recommendation at the board meeting on May 10.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO