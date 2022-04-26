ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The iconic Corvette will lose its stinky engine and become an EV

By Ioanna Lykiardopoulou
The Next Web
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Chevrolet’s most iconic cars will finally be transformed into an EV. On Monday, GM’s president Mark Reuss confirmed on his Linkedin account that an electrified (i.e. hybrid) Corvette is coming in 2023, followed by a fully electric one further down the road. Take a peek...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 6

Related
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev#Linkedin#Gmc#Cadillac
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
MotorAuthority

Viper V-10-powered motorcycle is the Tomahawk Dodge never built

The Viper V-10 Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept made quite an impression at its 2003 Detroit auto show reveal, but not surprisingly it never went into production. However, one motorcycle mechanic loved the concept so much he built his own Viper V-10-powered bike. Based in the U.K., Allen Millyard built this...
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy