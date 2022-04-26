A new Diablo game is coming to PC this summer, just not the one you expected
By Steven Wright
inputmag.com
2 days ago
Do you remember the frothy gamer rage that bubbled forth when Blizzard had the gall to announce a mobile Diablo game at BlizzCon 2018? Well, that mobile game, Diablo Immortal, is finally coming out this June, but it's not just limited to your phone — it's coming to PC,...
Your PlayStation 5 games are about to look a heck of a lot better. Provided you have the kit, of course. PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out a major update that it first teased earlier this year. Over the next week or so, PlayStation 5 owners can expect the long-awaited arrival of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
GBA Games will be arriving in the Nintendo Switch Online service, reports say, joining the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo 64. This rumor initially came from Trash Bandatcoot who claimed that an official GBA emulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. In the tweet, they posted a picture of some of the potential GBA games coming to the Switch. The picture also indicated that the console could possibly utilize the GBA emulator developed by Nintendo codenamed “Sloop”.
In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
You might be disappointed if you were planning an Ubisoft-themed nostalgic gaming session. Kotaku reports Ubisoft has shut down online services for 91 games. Many of them are ancient, or versions for old (and sometimes defunct) platforms. You aren't about to play Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood using the long-dead OnLive service, for instance. However, there are some games you could still play on current hardware, or might have good reason to revisit.
Blizzard Entertainment just dropped a huge announcement today and it is the release date for the upcoming free-to-play video game for mobile, Diablo Immortal. It will be accessible on both iOS and Android and the company also revealed that it will be available for open beta testing for PC on the same day.
Activision has now officially confirmed that a sequel to its massively popular free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is on its way. During an earnings presentation for Q1 of 2022, the company revealed that it’ll be officially announcing Warzone 2 later this year. “The new free-to-play Warzone experience,...
Activision Blizzard has talked about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot and Warzone sequel in its most recent financial results. Published today (April 25), the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at Activision Blizzard mention that the company is looking to “deliver even more compelling content” to players, as it is growing its teams and dedication to the entire Call Of Duty franchise.
In context: Diablo Immortal has been met with tons of criticism since its unveiling in 2018. Initially slated to release only on mobile platforms, this alienated many long-time fans of the series. Blizzard seems to have listened, as the game will see a PC release as well as Android and iOS on June 2.
It has been nearly three and a half years since Blizzard first announced Diablo Immortal as the first smartphone-only entry in the popular PC and console action RPG series. So it came as a surprise this morning when Blizzard announced that the game's June 2 mobile launch would be accompanied by a free-to-play open beta on Windows PCs.
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
A remaster of a PS2 cult classic is releasing this summer, and no surprise the remake is releasing via PS4. What is surprising is that it's not releasing via PS5, but it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans that have migrated from PS4 to PS5, the game will be playable on the latter via backward compatibility. Why the game isn't natively coming to PS5, we don't know, but it's possible the port is being saved for a post-launch splash.
Blizzard has informed players that they should not expect an automated dungeon finder when the World of Warcraft Classic Wrath Of The Lich King expansion launches later this year. When the Wrath Of The Lich King expansion was revealed to be returning to World Of Warcraft Classic last week (April...
Earlier this month, we learned that Niantic is working on a new augmented reality game where you'll raise and breed adorable creatures. This is the developer that's best known for creating Pokémon GO, and its upcoming release, Peridot, sounds pretty familiar. However, if you've been curious to see what precisely Peridot brings to the table, thanks to a recent soft launch in Malaysia, the title's gameplay has finally leaked online. While we knew this soft launch would kick off sooner rather than later, now that it's underway, we can all get an eyeful of what the augmented reality pet raising game has to offer.
If it wasn’t for legendary rap producer DJ Pooh, GTA Online's The Contract update might not have happened. As explained by DJ Pooh in a new interview with Bet, the update's star Dr. Dre was initially poised to pass on Rockstar's pitch for an update based around him and his music but was convinced to take part when he saw the appeal of the series via GTA 5. DJ Pooh, a longtime fan of GTA and certified Good Friend, brought his PlayStation over to Dr. Dre's Calabasas mansion and showed him the light.
PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that a new sale is currently underway on the PlayStation Store in the form of the Game Under promotion which will run until 23.59am [local time] on Tuesday May 10 2022. The latest PlayStation sale offers a wealth of games at discounted prices for a limited time. For a full list of all the games included in the promotion jump over to the official PlayStation blog or the official PS Store to purchase.
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which is typically aligned with E3 in June, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Microsoft announced Thursday. The livestreamed show promises to feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” Microsoft said in a statement.
A new firmware update coming to PS5 this week will introduce variable refresh rate (VRR, for short) to the game console, Sony announced today. The firmware update is global, and may not arrive immediately for everyone, but it's started to go out and should land on your console soon. The long-awaited feature is at the top of the wish list for the PS5, especially when the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both have long embraced it. Rumors about the PS5 VRR have been flying for awhile, and it was only recently confirmed that the console would actually get it.
Overwatch 2's beta just launched this week and has already managed to shatter a record previously held by the original Overwatch game. The beta kicked off on the PC platform on Thursday and nearly instantly set a new viewership record on Twitch by amassing well over 1 million spectators who were looking to either see more of the game, its new hero and hero reworks, or to simply score access to the beta themselves.
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update is a disappointment for players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who have been desperate for not just new content, but a meaningful update. This new update is not that. In fact, it's not even relevant to anyone but those playing the open-world western on PC as the update is only available via PC.
Comments / 0