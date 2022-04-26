ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

14 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: April 27-May 1

By Dan Murphy
milwaukeemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnleashed With Love Pet Photography will be at Gathering Place Brewing (811 E. Vienna Ave.) from 4 to 8 p.m. For $25 you get a professional photo of your dog, and $5 of that goes to Lucky Mutts Rescue. Cruz Blanca Brewery is bringing a few of its beers...

www.milwaukeemag.com

Comments / 1

Related
1440 WROK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary; Milwaukee kickoff dates revealed

MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson announced on Monday, April 25 it will celebrate its 120th Anniversary by launching the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event, an annual four-day festival filled with music, food and moto-culture. A news release says the inaugural event will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flourchild is finally open; Milwaukee newest pizza joint

Back in 2020 Flourchild was set to debut their delicious pizza in a new space on Milwaukee Street – Then the pandemic hit. Now, more than two years later they’re finally open! Brian is downtown at Milwaukee’s newest pizza joint that’s serving tasty pizza, sandwiches, mac and cheese and more!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Cocktail Lounge Planned for Downtown

There’s a new cocktail lounge planned for Downtown. The owner, Rhondi Love, states in the application that the plan is to open by August this year, and the proposed hours of operation would be from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and an earlier close time of 12 a.m. on Sunday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
KROC News

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Photography#Food Drink#Beverages#Beer Events Brewing#Lucky Mutts Rescue#The Brass Tap#Enlightened Brewing#Beer School#Belgian#Amorphic Beer Lrb#Dumbbell Indemnity#Brewing Company
Q985

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

Dunkin' Just Announced The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Coffee Flavor

Some people judge the change of the seasons by differences in the trees and flowers, adjustments in temperature, or the date on the calendar. But real foodies know that the proper way to ring in a new season is by tracking their favorite coffee chain menus to see when their favorite warm-weather drinks are dropping. Spring is officially here, according to the calendar, but it doesn't arrive at Dunkin' until April 27, which is when the chain will begin serving its new spring menu.
RESTAURANTS
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Cracker Barrel, 3620 Mayland Court – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cut up sliced tomatoes with bare hands; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over hash browns in lowboy unit on the cook line; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and both vegetable slicers on and under prep table and on scoops and strains stored clean; pink and black mold found on plastic panel of ice machine in service station; final rinse for the high temp dish machine is not at the correct temperature; internal sanitizing temperature for high temp dish machine is not at the correct level; temperature of country ham stored on side of hot holding unit is too low; temperature of raw turkey in thawing box is elevated; temperature of milk at service station is elevated; temperature of pancake mix prepped this morning is elevated because it was not cooled properly; scoop is stored in water but the water is not hot enough; metal pans are wet nesting on clean rack next to hand sink; refrigerator drawers at breading station in prep area are not in proper working condition and one is missing; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; observed debris/dust on shelves and racks throughout, on hood filters, under grill and fryers, in between equipment, inside of microwaves on the cook line, on fan guards in walk-in cooler, in utensil containers and on plates at service station, and outside of plastic lexan pans; faucet at prep sink is leaking; observed buildup inside of toilet bowl in employee restroom; observed debris/grease/stains on floors and walls throughout, especially on cook line and service station under equipment; ceiling tiles and vents on cook line and in dish area and service station are dusty and stained; there are holes in the wall next to hand sink in dish area; ceiling tiles are chipping in the dish area; observed low grouting on floors throughout; floor tiles in front of walk-in cooler are cracked.
RESTAURANTS
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Elite Daily

Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee Is Back For A Tasty Summer Preview

Springtime ushers in the return of many things — blooming flowers, leafy trees, and Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, of course. Technically, the Butter Pecan flavor is back at Dunkin’ as part of the summer 2022 menu as of April 27, but Dunkin’ stans will take the Baskin-Robbins ice cream-inspired flavor any way they can get it. The drink has returned at different times of the year throughout its 10-year run — as early as March and as late as June — but this year seems to be a happy medium. Here’s what to know about the Butter Pecan Coffee’s highly anticipated return.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gear Patrol

The 14 Best Low-Calorie Beers to Drink This Summer

Within the Gear Patrol ranks, I'm known as the anti-hard seltzer guy. As a Certified Beer Server, I have a devotion to craft beer more than others. But my philosophy has always been that every beer has a time and place to shine, because I am not a beer snob — if the situation calls for it, I'll drink Miller Lite or a good non-alcoholic beer 'till the cows come home.
DRINKS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Something new blooming at town of Cedarburg nursery

CEDARBURG — Although the name has changed, gardeners who shopped at Johnson’s Gardens will find the same high-quality plants and accessories at Heyden’s Gardens — as well as the staff, all of whom will be staying. Johnson Gardens, 8504 Highway 60 in Cedarburg, has been purchased...
CEDARBURG, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Downtown Gets Three-Story Giannis Mural

Milwaukee’s best-known celebrity continues to expand his reach on the court and off. A three-story mural of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is being painted on the office building at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave. It will be the third local mural to feature the two-time NBA MVP and the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy