Three to join the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

- Ratio of personal debt compared to income: 1.28 - Average personal debt: $79,916 - Average personal income: $62,432 Nebraskans’ low cost of living and robust job market are two big reasons why debt levels are comparatively low compared to the rest of the country. Unlike some states with sluggish economies, Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 1.7%. Even with a strong job market, it still manages to be one of the most affordable places to live. The median home sale price in Nebraska at the end of 2021 was $246,000, according to Redfin. Homeowners in the state carry some of the lowest average mortgage balances at $153,621, more than $50,000 less than the national average. This story originally appeared on Experian and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO