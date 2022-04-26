ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Bobby Flay Is Head Over Heels for Girlfriend Christina Perez! Meet the Woman Who Won His Heart

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMITQ_0fKf03iw00
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Food Network chef Bobby Flay has met his perfect match! The Beat Bobby Flay star was introduced to his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, in late 2020. The pair have since gone public with their relationship and shared sweet glimpses of their romance on social media.

Christina is the senior content manager and creative director of Miss Grass, a company that sells various THC and CBD products. She has previously written for Vogue, Condé Nast, GQ, Architectural Digest, Glamour and more, according to the company’s official website. The Wisconsin native studied fashion illustration and design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFmf4_0fKf03iw00
Courtesy of Christina Perez/Instagram

In addition to becoming a journalist and leading the company, Christina traveled the globe as a model, working everywhere from Japan to France and Italy. She was introduced to Bobby through mutual friends and the pair hit it off. They stepped out together at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in November 2021. His horse, Pizza Bianca, finished the race in first place.

“Winning a Breeders’ Cup Race is obviously a dream come true, but to be able to share it with your family, my daughter, my girlfriend, my business partner,” Bobby told reporters after the race, per Page Six. “All the people I love so much are here today to cheer me on and cheer on Pizza Bianca.”

The Boy Meets Grill star was married three times before meeting Christina. Bobby married chef Debra Ponzek in 1991. The couple divorced two years later. He and his second wife, Kate Connelly, welcomed one child together, daughter Sophie, during their marriage which lasted from 1995 to 1998. He wed actress Stephanie March in 2005 and the pair divorced 10 years later. The television personality, who was last linked to Heléne Yorke in 2019, has a whole new perspective on love after meeting Christina.

“She’s so lovely. I’m really happy to have met her,” Bobby told People in December 2021. “My life is so crazy hectic, and she’s always the light at the end of the day for me.”

That month, Christina joined her beau in the kitchen to make one of her favorite family recipes, Empanada Asturiana. She documented the cooking experience in her Instagram Stories. The brunette beauty has had a lot of influence on Bobby’s cooking methods and recipes since they met.

“I might cook some Puerto Rican food on Christmas Day,” he said at the time. “She’s half Puerto Rican and I love those flavors and that cuisine, so I want to make sure she feels represented at Christmas.”

Comments / 35

Shirley Graham-Suneson
2d ago

This man has problems and he’s never saw them he just keeps going from female to female sad.

Reply(1)
12
Alex Bane
2d ago

Can he maintain? Hoping you can grasp you both have to work to keep a marriage going. Wishing you the best Bobby.

Reply
5
Related
Wide Open Eats

Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Are Too Cute to Handle

Most of us think of chef Bobby Flay as a highly talented and accomplished Food Network star. From Beat Bobby Flay to Iron Chef to Chopped, we've seen him cook up a storm in all conditions and seemingly effortless destroy his culinary competition. However, it turns out that the food celebrity also has a sweet side, which is on full display with his new girlfriend Christina Pérez.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heléne Yorke
Person
Bobby Flay
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Thc#Vogue#Gq#Architectural Digest
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy