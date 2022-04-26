Police: Wanted Kan. man used false name during traffic stop

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd. The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO