Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."
Kevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 6