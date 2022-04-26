ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving...

NBA
CELEBRITIES
NBA
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Yahoo Sports#Kd#The La Lakers
BOSTON, MA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BOSTON, MA
NBA
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA
NBA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

