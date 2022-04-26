Free LEGO exhibition heading to Boise May 14

If you live in Boise and love rides or rollercoasters, a yearly trip to Silverwood or Lagoon is a must. But once upon a time, in a land not so far, far away? There lived a roller coaster, tilt-a-whirl, Ferris wheel and more. They called this land Julia Davis Park....
Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
For Idaho taco lovers, a Texas-based company will pay you $10,000 to hang out in the Lone Star State and sample various tasty creations for eight weeks. Those interested have three weeks to apply, must be 21 years of age, and must relocate to the state as soon as possible.
When was the last time you did something for the first time? If you're struggling to answer the question, take this as a sign that Summer 2022 is the perfect opportunity to try ziplining for the first time!. Idaho's known for absolutely breathtaking peaks, valleys, lakes and rivers. Sure, you...
At first, living in a former house of ill repute might not sound all that appealing. But when you see what was done with this property's sister? You can see the potential!. The property we're talking about is located at 611 Cedar St, the heart of the former Red Light District in Wallace. Until the late 1980s, it was one of the many brothels in the small mining town. According to Heather Branstetter's website outlining the history of brothels in Wallace, it had gone by the names "the Western," "the Jade" and finally the "Luxette," which it operated as until it closed.
It's a rare occasion when Idaho finds itself in the National media spotlight. When we do get a shoutout, it's usually because a late-night talk show host makes fun of us. Soon, we'll be spotlighted for the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case. This most recent Idaho mention comes from the TNT Documentary Series, "Rich and Shameless." The first episode is called "Girls Gone Wild Exposed" and is about the rise and fall of Joe Francis.
BOISE, Idaho — To leave Shadow Butte Ranch in New Plymouth with one-ton of hay loaded in the back of a flatbed, you would owe Dustin Lenz $350. Two years ago, Lenz says that same one-ton load cost his customers $180. "I see people charging a lot more than...
If a stranger walked up to you at a grocery store or gas station and asked you to do a blind taste test between two cookies, would you say yes? If it weren't for some very trusting people who did, the Treasure Valley may never know the pure joy that is Crumbl Cookies!
An estimated 42,000 attended Oregon's spring football game Saturday afternoon, and although attendance at the game was free, many fans donated food for a good cause. Oregon fans donated 33,651 pounds of nonperishable food items to FOOD for Lane County. "FFLC is grateful to Coach Lanning and the Oregon Athletic...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) will host a free bike clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Mayors’ Riverfront Park, 251 Mills Street. This “Bike Rodeo” will teach children biking skills and make sure their bikes and...
‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Ada School Nutrition Services will be giving free meals to children ages 1-18 over the summer. The meal program begins with the Summer Feeding Kick Off Event on June 9 at Tully Park in Meridian. The community event runs from 12 to 12:45 and will feature raffles and activities.
Dawson Bitter is the nine-year-old son of Marshall and Andra Bitter of Terreton. Dawson is a third-grade student at Terreton Elementary and is a part of the Hog Dynasty 4-H club led by Lindsey Bitter. In the Hog Dynasty club, Dawson and his fellow 12 club members raise swine and...
Ariana Long of Inkom is the War Bonnet Round Up’s newest teen queen. She joins Queen Janessa Gardner, of Smithfield, Utah, and Princess Brylee Jones, of Plymouth, Utah, for a two-year-reign. The girls were crowned last week. Long, 17, is looking forward to the 111th War Bonnet Round Up,...
Heads up to grown-up Boise kids across the Treasure Valley... These 10 tacky Mother's Day gifts could get you ousted from her will or kicked off the grandkid babysitting roster. Yeah. For everyone's sake and sanity, I implore you to heed this advice. 1 || Diet Products - Because nothing...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There's a Facebook fan page dedicated to bringing a Raising Cane's restaurant to the Boise area. It hasn't been active or had any kind of update in about a year and a half. Well, that's about to change. CBS2 has learned the widely popular chicken...
