ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

PFF mock draft: Kenyon Green injects youth into Cowboys offensive line

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6Rwb_0fKexG7P00

The Kenyon Green train is picking up steam as the Cowboys prepare to pull into the 2022 draft day station.

The Texas A&M lineman has been a popular name in Cowboys mock circles all offseason, but the roster is thin in several spots. Seemingly just as pressing to Dallas’s plans this season are a wide receiver who’s ready to go Week 1, a legitimate edge rusher, a starting-quality linebacker, solid tight end depth, and more beef for the interior defensive line.

Add to that lengthy shopping list a very deep collegiate class and a bonkers free agency period that has shaken up multiple rosters with blockbuster trades, and it’s still anybody’s guess what the Cowboys- or practically any NFL team- will do once they’re on the clock Thursday night.

All of which is perhaps why Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus has made his latest mock draft his only mock draft of 2022. Calling this year’s event “easily one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory,” he has nonetheless called his shots for the first round on the basis not of what he thinks teams should do, but rather, “what people around the league and in the know believe will happen.”

Those people are suggesting that the Cowboys will go with the Aggies guard with the 24th selection.

“Starting to inject some youth into the Cowboys’ offensive line feels like a must,” he writes. “Green started at every single offensive line position except center last season, earning a 79.8 PFF grade. He’s interviewed really well with teams throughout the draft process, meeting with most teams in the back-end of Round 1 and top of Round 2. Dallas met with him at the combine and then brought him into its facility as well for a visit. Drafting someone with the versatility to play multiple positions is very enticing to teams.”

It’s likely especially enticing to Dallas, who’s seen a lot of rotation on the O-line over the past couple seasons due to injury, COVID, suspension, and plain old ineffective play.

Plugging the 6-foot-4-inch Green into the Cowboys’ projected starting front as left guard would give the team three of five players who are 25 or younger on opening day, with the other two being perennial Pro Bowlers.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Let it go': Randy Gregory responds to Cowboys' Jerry Jones still spinning contract fiasco

The low point of the Cowboys’ 2022 offseason was easily the very public flip-flop and free agency exodus of defensive end Randy Gregory. First, the team had re-signed the veteran edge rusher and even announced it on social media. Then within hours, he was gone again, having changed his mind to sign with Denver, supposedly over objectionable language in his contract.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
CBS Sports

Titans star Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of MLS' Nashville SC

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has figuratively owned defenders with vicious stiff arms throughout his career. His latest acquisition, though, is by no means figurative. The two-time Pro Bowler is now a minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC, the team announced on Tuesday. Henry is now the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyon Green#Cowboys#Texas A M#Pro Football Focus#Aggies
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taco Tuesday: Jerry Jones deflects blame for Cowboys' maligned pick in 2017

Sometimes it’s so bad that all you can do is laugh about it. That’s what happened on Tuesday at the Star in Frisco during the Cowboys’ annual pre-draft press conference. While it’s traditionally a chance for the media members who cover the team to explore offseason issues and press for insight as to the team’s upcoming draft strategy, team owner Jerry Jones also seized an opportunity to jokingly deflect criticism for one of the organization’s most widely-panned personnel decisions.
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Linebackers

The Falcons have a lot of questions going into this season at linebacker. The team might look to move Deion Jones’ contract, and the NFL’s leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun is in Jacksonville. Mykal Walker is a nice-looking young player, but he didn’t have a huge role for the Falcons in 2021. They signed Rashaan Evans to assume Oluokun’s duties, but the group undoubtedly got worse from 2021. There are some impressive players in the draft if they decide to go that route. Previous editions are listed below:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABCNY

NFL Draft: NFL Draft: Jets, Giants make first round picks

Five defensive players were taken in the first five picks of the NFL Draft, including three pass rushers, starting with Georgia's Travon Walker to Jacksonville first overall. Breaking down the players taken in the first round of the draft.
NFL
KOMO News

PHOTOS: Seattle Seahawks select Charles Cross as fans watch from team draft party

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle selected Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross with its first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday evening, marking the first selection since the franchise jettisoned its star quarterback in the offseason. Cross spent two years with Mississippi State before entering the draft. He was...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final 7-round 2022 Mock Draft: Cowboys move up for edge rusher

In less than 24 hours, the NFL draft will be underway and the Dallas Cowboys will be looking at their best chance to turn the narrative of their offseason around. After a collapse down the stretch of the 2021 regular season, things have gone from bad to worse in the eyes of the fans. A lackluster free-agency period and off-field drama require a jump start and that will only happen if the normally savvy draft team keep their momentum going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Jets get leapfrogged for potential WR target in Peter King mock

The 2022 NFL draft is less than 48 hours away, placing the Jets on the precipice of landing two potentially elite players with their pair of top 10 picks. Armed with picks No. 4 and No. 10, Joe Douglas is once again in a position to make a splash early in the first round. Will New York emerge with a pass rusher at No. 4? Could a cornerback be in play with that pick? Will a wide receiver get the nod at No. 10? All of these questions are on the verge of being answered.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy