PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases have doubled in the past two weeks, but a game changer could be on the horizon with treatments easier to access and a brand new option for young children. COVID-19 cases are going up again in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, between 69% to 74% over the past two weeks. More significantly, hospitalizations are also increasing in Pennsylvania (13%), New Jersey (21%) and Delaware (9%). There is now a renewed focus on treatment options. Paxlovid can reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID by 90% and now, the White House wants to make it easier for Americans to...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO