PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Criss Elementary School student Connor Fleshman won a contest to name the new Discovery World on Market mascot. Fleshman decided to name the mascot Izzy based on one of his favorite cartoons, “Total DramaRama.”. Discovery World on Market received over 350 entries from Wood and...

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO