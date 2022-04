RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dream Design International announced last September that AEsir Technologies would be coming to Rapid City. However, before the business can open, they need a building to move into, but AEsir Technologies is not the only hope for Dream Design’s future industrial center. A TIF for the proposed site was heard last week by the Planning Commission.

