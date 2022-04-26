ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Koreatown; Suspect Sought

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two bicyclists were injured today, one fatally, in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown involving a motorist in a stolen truck, who was being sought, police said.

The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Mariposa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man.

According to police, the bicyclists were brothers on their way to work, and they were hit by a stolen truck. No description was available of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

