After Defense-Heavy 2021 Draft, Will Cowboys Focus on Offense in 2022?

Key Players Lost: WR (Christian Kirk), OLB (Chandler Jones), RB (Chase Edmonds), ILB (Jordan Hicks), DE (Jordan Phillips) The team is in a position to pursue one of the top CBs in this draft. They have very few CBs on their roster and should add at least 2. The Cards will miss Chandler Jones the most after losing him in free agency; he was a vital part of their defensive pass rush. It wouldn’t hurt to inject some youth on the Edge. There’s also a need for a rotational player on their 3-4 DL. There is a need for depth at OL although there are solid starters in place that don’t make it a huge need. Christian Kirk may have gotten a mega-deal in free agency, but I don’t think that WR is a huge need for the Cards-maybe late 3rd day.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO