TV Series

The Muppets Taking Over Season Premiere of ‘Holey Moley’ on May 3

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muppets are taking over the season premiere of “Holey Moley” on ABC next Tuesday, May 3 at 8/7c. Watch a preview of the special episode below. Of course, Kermit and Miss Piggy will be appearing, as will Sam...

wdwnt.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Logo Revealed for 2023 ‘The Haunted Mansion’ Film

During Cinemacon today, Disney showed off the schedule of their upcoming films. Though there were no surprises on the schedule, it did reveal the logo for the upcoming “The Haunted Mansion” film. Here is the photo shared by One Take News on Twitter. The logo resembles the same...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDW News Today

Super Mario Bros. Film Delayed to Spring 2023

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie from Universal and Illumination Entertainment has been delayed to 2023. The film was originally scheduled to be released on December 21, 2022. Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced on April 25 that it would instead be released in spring 2023. “After consulting with...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Original ‘Avatar’ Returning to Theaters With Remastered Picture and Audio

The original 2009 “Avatar” film will be returning to theaters on September 23, with remastered picture and audio. This is just a couple of months before “Avatar The Way of Water” is released in December. The sequel’s title and information about the trailer was announced at CinemaCon today.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Full Schedule for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 Released, Disney Parks-Related Panels Announced

The full schedule for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 is now available. Read about the different locations, panels, discussions, and more:. Stage Schedule for the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. The Celebration Stage will shine with bright stars and original entertainment all weekend long, presenting panels on upcoming productions, intimate conversations...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

Disney Characters Dressed as Hocus Pocus Sisters Coming to Disney Cruise Line for Updated ‘Halloween on the High Seas’ in 2022

A first-of-its-kind character meet and greet inspired by Halloween’s favorite sisters and other new experiences will debut on Disney Cruise Line’s Halloween on the High Seas sailings in 2022. This September and October, guests will run amuck (amuck! amuck!) on Halloween-themed cruises with special entertainment and activities, including...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Orange Bird PopSocket Flies Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Decorate your phone with this new PopGrip by PopSockets featuring Orange Bird, now available at Walt Disney World. Orange Bird PopGrip – $14.99. The grip is white with an orange edge. Orange Bird is at the...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New ‘Turning Red’ Tail Bag Charm at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of merchandise inspired by “Turning Red” is a tail bag charm. We found it at the Emporium in Disneyland. “Turning Red” Bag Charm – $14.99. The fuzzy charm is striped...
SHOPPING

