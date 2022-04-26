ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Woman Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing

By Lee Voss
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud woman guilty of murder to 10 1/2 years in prison. Forty-one-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller was convicted of 2nd-degree murder back in December. She was charged with the stabbing death of 36-year-old Justin Berge last April. She gets credit for already...

krocnews.com

KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son Tells Deputies He Stabbed His Dad During Altercation Near Mankato, Sheriff Says

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, in rural Mankato. The 59-year-old homeowner reported that his son had a knife, and had assaulted him before. The dispatch operator also heard “an apparent struggle” happening while law enforcement were en route to the residence. Deputies arrived to find the man’s 24-year-old son waiting outside, who “confirmed the disturbance.” He also told them he stabbed his dad, who was still inside. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, and his son was taken into custody and is waiting criminal charges in the Blue Earth County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged with a crime.
MANKATO, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for her murder has shocked the small, tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.Lily was found dead at around 9.15am on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel’s brewery.The fourth-grade student had been reported missing by her father at around 9pm on Sunday after she failed to return from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street to her own home on East Birch Street.The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.A search was launched to track...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

25 Years Later, Questions Linger In Minneapolis Investigation Of Andrew Cunanan’s Murders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-five years ago Wednesday, a serial killer began his cross-country murder spree in the heart of Minneapolis. In the end, the string of killings claimed five lives, including renowned fashion designer Gianni Versace. The first two of Andrew Cunanan’s victims were killed in Minnesota. WCCO’s Esme Murphy traveled the country to cover the case 25 years ago, and has continued to follow it ever since. Now, for the first time, she shares newly uncovered questions surrounding the deaths of Jeffrey Trail and David Madson. Chisago County Sheriff Chris Henricks remembers the call to an unlikely homicide scene. The body...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
