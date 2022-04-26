ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Top 10 Most Popular Designer Brands In North Dakota

By Andi Ahne
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A company called SINGULART looked at some of the most searched brands on Google. They found not only the most popular brands in the country, as a whole, but also in our great state of North Dakota. The United States. Louis Vuitton is the most searched designer brand across...

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Hot 97-5

Josh Duhamel Signs New Deal With ND Tourism Agency

In so many ways Josh Duhamel is a "No Brainer" for the role of promoting his home state of North Dakota. So if you are one of those people that are in charge of looking for someone to hire to be a role model if you will, to represent North Dakota, and help attract visitors to our state, what qualities would appeal to you? To me, one of the most important assets a person could have is the ability to have that down-to-earth normalcy about them, and that is one of Josh's strengths. It's also pretty important in my mind, that the person is a North Dakota native ( although not entirely necessary ), someone who knows first-hand the lifestyle of North Dakotans, once again another reason why Josh Duhamel is a "No Brainer" pick.
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy