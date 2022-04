NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — This past weekend, a new workout facility opened in Noblesville, but it doesn't have any treadmills or weights. “Ultimate Ninjas is a gym based around 'American Ninja Warrior,' the TV show," said Ultimate Ninjas General Manager Brian Parache. “It's a little different than just going to the gym and doing reps or things like that. You get to come in and play on stuff or swing or try to swing from one place to another or run up a wall and you don't really realize you're getting a big workout until the next morning when you wake up sore.”

