Pending home sales declined in March for the fifth month in a row as buyers weigh rising interest rates and soaring prices. The latest data from the National Association of Realtors indicates new contracts fell by 1.2% last month from February to 103.7 on the Pending Home Sales Index. Sales were down by 8.2% year over year, with pending sales slipping across all four regions of the U.S. to the lowest level in nearly two years.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO