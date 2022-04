Automation is enlisting the help of software robots to handle tasks that could be done by humans but don’t need to be. These are typically simple, repeatable tasks that commonly involve data entry or other similar jobs. This saves a lot of time and effort and frees marketers up to focus on projects that require a more critical eye. Technology like machine learning and AI are beginning to be integral and assist even further in the role of data analysis for marketers to help better build out campaigns.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO