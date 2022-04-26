ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

2022 NFL draft: Final three-round mock from Bills Wire

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzHoq_0fKeqLHZ00

Bills Wire has put together their final mock ahead of the 2022 NFL draft this week. Managing editor Nick Wojton and contributing writer Justin DiLoro used The Draft Network’s simulator machine to help make their selections through the first two days of the event. That includes the first three rounds.

Check out their picks and analysis of the upcoming draft for the Bills below:

Round 1, pick 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcPM4_0fKeqLHZ00
Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DiLoro pick: CB Kaiir Elam | Florida

Buffalo brings in a player who can compete for CB2 at the start of the season. Elam has good size (6-1.5) to match up against bigger wide receivers, with good ball skills to complete in 50-50 contested-catch situations. In addition, Elam plays the run well, playing aggressively at the line of scrimmage. He recorded 26 passes defended and six interceptions in three collegiate seasons. Elam will need to tighten up some technique issues at the next level. However, his athleticism and physicality will fit well in Sean McDermott’s defense.

Wojton’s pick: CB Kyler Gordon | Washington

Elam is a smart pick. Unfortunately it was too smart for my mock simulator as he was already off the board when the Bills were on the clock. With Elam gone, Gordon made plenty of sense. He not only excels as a zone defender, he’s also versatile and can both on the outside, in the slot, and even as a box defender. At 5-foot-11 with some good length (31-inch arms), he reminds one of Tre’Davious White, who also listed at 5-foot-11 with solid length back in 2017. Clemson’s Andrew Booth could also be in consideration here, but analysis of his game has been a mixed bag in terms of his skills in a zone defense like Buffalo runs.

Round 2, pick 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jB7pP_0fKeqLHZ00
Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28)  Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

DiLoro’s pick: Nick Cross | Maryland

If either Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker III were to fall to this spot, it would be an intriguing pick to fill a need. However, I have the Bills looking to the future with this pick, looking for the heir apparent to Jordan Poyer at safety. Cross has great physical attributes, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash in a 212-pound frame. He is also aggressive when employed as a box safety. Cross had three sacks and three interceptions last year. Under McDermott’s tutelage, Cross’s decision-making will improve in a hurry.

Wojton’s pick: RB Breece Hall | Iowa State

Yes, in this simulator, Hall was still on the board at 57 and it made too much sense. He’s a dynamic player that could eventually turn into the No. 1 running back the Bills have lacked. Hall also potentially profiles more of a Zack Moss type of player at 6-foot-1 with a one-cut running style. That could pair well with Devin Singletary (and replace Moss, if we’re being honest).

Finally, Buffalo did have a top-30 visit with Hall, so there is legitimate interest here, so much so, one can envision the Bills potentially trading up for him if they don’t stand pat at 57. Trading back and taking Gordon later in the first round to gain the capital to move up for Hall is a scenario one could envision.

Round 3, pick 89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hi37o_0fKeqLHZ00
Alec Pierce #12 of the Cincinnati Bearcats. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DiLoro’s pick: Alec Pierce | Cincinnati

In this mock, Buffalo missed out on some of the top-end wide receivers. However, the Bills add Pierce as a nice piece to add to the receiving corps. Pierce is a big target at 6-foot-3. In addition, Pierce was great as a deep target for the Bearcats. He has to develop his route running, as Pierce’s route tree was bit limited in college. However, Pierce can develop into a similar type of contributor as Gabriel Davis for the Bills.

Wojton’s pick: TE Jeremy Ruckert | Ohio State

Dawson Knox emerged last season for the Bills while OJ Howard signed as a free agent. However, Howard will only be around for one season. Pulling some pieces together, Ruckert make sense.

Despite Howard, the Bills have shown pre-draft interest in this tight end class. Plus, Buffalo has no problem letting a third-round pick marinate on the bench until they’re ready to contribute. Look at offensive lineman Spencer Brown just last year.

Finally, Ruckert reminds one of Knox, who was also a third-round pick of the Bills. At Ole Miss, Knox was stuck on an offense with wide receivers DK Metcalf and AJ Brown. Opportunities were limited, like they were for Ruckert at Ohio State. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were his teammates and both will likely be first-round picks in this draft. Ruckert flashed his playmaking skills early in his college career and his blocking is already there, he could have the makings of an eventual all-around tight end in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
Beaver County Times

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

A big event each spring, the 2022 NFL Draft looks to have the potential to be the biggest in decades for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending nearly the past two decades with a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center, this year's draft will serve as the first significant moment in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
State
Iowa State
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
State
Maryland State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Maryland, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Photo Going Viral On Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers got a workout in with a couple of other star athletes on Wednesday, it appears. On Wednesday night, a photo of the Green Bay Packers star quarterback and two other professional athletes surfaced on social media. Rodgers, who will be back in Green Bay for another season, was...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Owner Is Showing Support For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been outspoken about his desire to make an NFL comeback as soon as possible. But despite his active offseason, the former Super Bowl quarterback hasn’t received any legitimate consideration from franchises around the league. Kaepernick last suited up for an NFL game when he took the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nick Cross#American Football#Bills Wire#The Draft Network#Diloro
FanSided

Cowboys ‘desperate’ to trade up closer to Top 10 in 2022 NFL Draft

As the 2022 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, it appears as if the Dallas Cowboys are very interested in improving their position in the first round. With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, it appears as if the Dallas Cowboys are looking into possibly making a splash and moving up a bit in the first round. At the moment, the Cowboys currently hold the 24th overall pick.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

'You ready to come back to Oakland?' Steelers inform Kenny Pickett of draft plans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - By now you know the news - Kenny Pickett will be staying in Pittsburgh, trading the blue and gold for the black and gold. The Panthers quarterback was drafted 20th overall by the Steelers on Thursday night. Head Coach Mike Tomlin, on his way to make the call to Pickett, summed up the feelings of a lot of Steeler Nation: "Let's go, baby...that's awesome." "Y'all watching TV, what y'all got going on? You ready to come back to Oakland?" Tomlin asked Pickett over the phone from the Steelers headquarters on the South Side. "We're about to make...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Texans exploring trade to acquire another top-10 pick

The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy