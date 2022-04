As input prices continue to rise, the 2022 growing season may already feel like an uphill battle. “Break-even prices for corn and soybeans are up substantially,” says Michael Langemeier, a Purdue University Extension agricultural economist. “If you look at the break-even price for corn, for example, it’s up 25%. It seems like every time I redo the budget, that percentage increase is higher — and it’s not just fertilizer. It’s things like herbicides, insecticides, repair costs, fuel costs, and costs to store and dry the grain.”

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO