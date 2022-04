When David Lopez, 71, bought an apartment building in “the Hole” 35 years ago, the area felt rustic to him. The neighborhood’s unpaved streets reminded him of the tiny villages in the mountains of Puerto Rico where he spent his early childhood. He was enamored with the trees and open space, and the dogs that would laze around in the dusty streets basking in the sun.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO