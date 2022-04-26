Kenda to Celebrate 60 Years

This is possibly one of the rarest bentleys we've ever seen and soon it will look as good as it should. Classic cars mean a great deal to all of us for our love for all things automotive. Whether you enjoy the simplistic nature of an American dragster or the elegant design of a Mercedes Banz, we can all find something to appreciate in old cars. For that reason, many of us automotive enthusiasts feel a sort of responsibility to keep our vintage dream cars alive, either by having conversations about their history, rescuing them from a junkyard, or simply getting our hands dirty and fixing them up. This is a perfect example of the latter acts, as the owner is genuinely dedicated to recreating his prized Bentley after a hard life of rough driving.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO