Farmers provide opportunities to meet, educate neighbors

Alexandria Armeni says it’s important for people to support local agricultural communities.

In the veterinarian student’s eyes, holding events that encourage members of the public to spend time on a farm is one good way to achieve that goal.

Jodi Vance, of Jodi’s Kids in rural Dennison, started a “Fun on the Farm” event last year to educate visitors about farm animals and squash common misconceptions. This year, Vance teamed up with her neighbor (across the hay field) Diana Weinhardt-Treangen, of Harvest Hill Acres.

On Sunday visitors were invited to learn about farm animals like cows, goats, chickens, sheep and llamas. Vendors were also on site to share more information about their products.

Armeni, who is Weinhardt-Treangen’s friend, said the fun on the farm event was a good way to connect with neighbors and educate people about certain types of animals breeds.

Weinhardt-Treangen raises Romeldale/CVM Sheep, which is an endangered meat and fleece breed. Attendees of the free event could see the 20 lambs and eight mothers resting inside the warm barn, or watch the yearlings in the pasture outside.

Weinhardt-Treangen said they asked people to refrain from touching the newborn lambs to prevent cross-contamination between farms.

Armeni was inside the pen holding up one of the lambs for people to look at and teaching them about the sheep breed.

Andrea Rowe and her two children Bonnie and Delaney, along with Sadie Simmons, were among the visitors at Harvest Hill Acres Sunday mid-morning. The group from Cannon Falls saw the event posted on Facebook and took the opportunity to get Bonnie and Delaney more used to animals.

Vance was joined by family members and friends to assist with activities at her farm. She had fainting goats and miniature cows. She also had a face-painting station, along with facts about the Nigerian dwarf goat breed she raises.

Many of Vance’s children, including Mitchell Meier of Hastings, volunteered their time. Mitchell also brought his daughter Chloe to take part in the festivities. Distant cousins of the Vance family, including Lisa and Nick Meier, who brought their daughter Parker from Cottage Grove.

Kelly Hovel, of LR Acres in Cannon Falls brought three Nigerian Dwarf Goats for attendees to pet and hold. People were also encouraged to make a donation to Little Acorn Sanctuary in Northfield, an organization locally that helps disabled goats and chickens.