SBLive's 4A All-State Texas girls basketball teams, awards: Ashlon Jackson is MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
 2 days ago

As part of our end-of-season review, SBLive has recognized the most outstanding individual players and coaches around the state from the 2021-22 campaign with our all-region teams and awards.

ALL-REGION TEAMS: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-NORTH TEXAS | ALL-SOUTH TEXAS | ALL-WEST TEXAS

Now, it’s time to look for the most prolific scorers and tenacious defenders across the Lone Star State and reveal SBLive’s 2021-22 All-State Texas Girls Basketball teams and awards.

All-state picks are divided into first, second and third-team selections and are categorized by classification (Class 1A-6A and Private Schools). Additionally, five all-state awards are available at each classification level: MVP, Newcomer of the Year, OPOY, DPOY and Coach of the Year.

MORE: 6A ALL-STATE | 5A ALL-STATE

Here’s an in-depth look at the players and coaches throughout the state who earned their spots on SBLive’s Class 4A All-State Texas Girls Basketball teams:

CLASS 4A AWARDS

MVP : Senior G Ashlon Jackson (Hardin-Jefferson)

Jackson, a Duke signee, averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals in 39 games.

Offensive Player of the Year : Sophomore G Monica Bottley (Silsbee)

Botley averaged 24.4 points, 4.0 steals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds in 32 games.

Defensive Player of the Year : Senior G Caroline Lyles (Argyle)

Lyles, a Tulsa signee, averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.7 blocks in 38 games.

Newcomer of the Year : Freshman F Keylie Washburn (Little Cypress-Mauriceville)

Washburn averaged 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks in 28 games.

Coach of the Year : Jeremy Durham (Brownsboro)

4A FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

Senior G Victoria Perez (San Elizario)

Senior G Taylor Thomas (Canyon)

Sophomore F Londyn Shain (Seminole)

Senior F Mekhayia Moore (Brownsboro)

Sophomore C Lauren Danz (Fredericksburg)

4A SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Senior G Paris Miller (Brownsboro)

Junior G Jamie Ruede (Boerne)

Junior F Molly Beavers (Hardin-Jefferson)

Senior F Kaylee Howell (Rockport Fulton)

Senior C Karinna Ortiz (Crystal City)

4A THIRD TEAM ALL-STATE

Senior G Helana Chadwick (La Vernia)

Junior G Ay’Lasia Fantroy (Palestine)

Senior F Ryan Melcher (Giddings)

Junior F Carrah Davis (Beeville Jones)

Junior C Averi Aaron (Boerne)

