Benzie Food Partners: Volunteers feeding Benzie County for 25 years

The Benzie Food Partners has been operating out of the village of Honor for 25 years providing supplemental food assistance, no questions asked. (Submitted photo/Benzie Food Partners)

HONOR – Working with community partners to help feed the “chronically hungry, fixed income seniors, working poor and aid recipients,” was the founding goal of the Benzie Food Partners.

The volunteer run organization has done just that for 25 years.

Jeffie Lynch-Jones, secretary, treasurer and one of the founders for Benzie Food Partners, said the organization first opened its doors to clients in March 1997 with the idea of creating a food pantry to supplement aid Benzie County residents were getting elsewhere.

“There was this sudden awareness out there that people had a need for food and there were some who were too proud to go to elsewhere where they had to disclose personal information,” Lynch-Jones said. “That was our concept. We didn’t care who a client was as long as they were a Benzie County resident. We didn’t care about their circumstances. All we needed to know was they needed food.”

Lynch-Jones said the pantry originally operated out of the Honor Village Hall. In the months prior to its opening, Benzie County residents were able to pre-register with the Food Partners.

“Our pre-registration generated over 100 families signing up and we opened as scheduled on March 6, 1997,” Lynch-Jones said. “The people using the pantry were fixed and low income residents and they needed food supplement, which was no surprise to us. We served 85 families or more specifically, 207 Benzie County residents. We distributed 3,390 pounds of food.”

Since that day, the Benzie Food Partners has been offering food assistance on the first and third Thursday of the month, even pivoting to curbside service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest change since then is the organization moved its operations to its current 10907 Main St. location in Honor in 2003.

Lynch-Jones said the Benzie Food Partners was one of the first food pantries in the county to give clients the opportunity to pick and choose what they wanted to take. That is still the case, although the food pantry is still curbside service only.

“The first time a client comes here we give them a general box of food based on their family size, but we give them a ‘menu’ for the next time." Lynch-Jones said. "They can pick and choose off the menu and we put the selected items in a box for them."

Lynch-Jones said sometimes the pantry has a selection of fresh vegetables or meat products clients can choose from as well on the day of their visit.

Vegetables and meat aside, Lynch-Jones said they carry the usual shelf-stable foods like cereal, canned goods, soups, dried fruits, rice, lentils, peas and some snack food items. Benzie Food Partners also has self-care items like laundry soap, mouthwash, hand soap and even some cleaning products.

Lynch-Jones said the idea for the Benzie Food Partners started in 1996, when members of the Benzie County Commission On Aging (now Benzie Senior Resources) along with people working with Benzie Area Christian Neighbors and Lakeshore Enterprises (now known as Centra Wellness) came together to address growing food insecurity and the need for a supplemental food pantry.

“Several members of the commission on aging and other concerned citizens visited the Marilla Food Program in Manistee,” she said. “They observed their operation and were advised that 59 of the 90 families they served were from Benzie County. The seed for thought about a similar project in our own county was firmly planted.”

Lynch-Jones said they inquired with the Honor Village Council to see about using the village hall as a distribution point. Honor was chosen as the location for the pantry because it is located in central Benzie County.

“The community support since then has been awesome,” Lynch-Jones said. “It is a great community we live in. I can’t say enough about it. Some of the support we get is from summer residents who support us all year. Our donor base is very good and keeping the pantry going.”

Lynch-Jones said the need for supplemental food has remained the same for most of the pantry’s 25 years, but there has been a shift in demographics.

“We’re seeing more younger families at this point, although we still have a good number of seniors,” she said. “We get a lot of single-parent families and families with young children.”

The Benzie Food Partners is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at 10907 Main St. in Honor. For more information, call 231-325-2936.