Morning mock draft: Bills go with WR, pass on CB in Round 1 via NFL.com

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills pass on a few interesting players in NFL.com’s latest 2022 NFL draft mock.

Adding to the intrigue is the player selected, too.

The Bills take Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. A solid player in his own right, Buffalo makes him the sixth wide receiver taken in Round 1 alone. That’s a big number early in a draft.

First, here’s the breakdown on the selection:

This is a popular mock slot for Iowa State RB Breece Hall, and I could certainly see that happening. But perhaps the Bills can find more value at RB on Day 2, after securing the wide receiver with the best hands in the draft at No. 25. Dotson is a true playmaker with game-breaking ability.

The Bills do have some level of interest in Dotson. The team did meet with him at the combine.

But looking at the rest of the mocked projection for the first round, things get curious.

In picking Dotson, Buffalo passes on a few cornerbacks in Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. and Washington’s Kyler Gordon. Both players could really help the Bills and their secondary.

On Dotson, he is a 5-foot-11, 184-pound receiver. He’s also something the Bills would love: Versatile. Sure he can play in the slot, but he can be moved around the offense as well.

Dotson would really have some pressure on to preform early in his career with the way this mock falls.

IN THIS ARTICLE
