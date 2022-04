Puberty has never been as examined as viscerally as it was back on a Broadway stage in 2006. Spring Awakening, a musical adapted from a German play, follows a group of teenagers that start exploring and being horrified by their sexuality, and now that the rock musical has an incredible legacy, HBO decided to reunite the cast in order to look back at Spring Awakening’s conception, talk about the highs and lows of production and, of course, sing their hearts out with nostalgic songs that were first performed 15 years ago. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known debuts next week.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO