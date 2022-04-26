ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

'He hasn't forgotten how to drive in the last four races': Lewis Hamilton is backed to 'become a factor' this year by Red Bull chief Christian Horner despite struggles at Mercedes... after his lowly 13th-placed finish in Imola

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that struggling Lewis Hamilton will 'become a factor' this season despite his ailing fortunes with Mercedes.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, both of Red Bull, stormed home to take a 1-2 result at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend, while Hamilton missed out on the points after finishing 13th - with team-mate George Russell outshining him.

The result was staggering when compared to last year, when superstar Hamilton battled with Verstappen - and lost out - during their thrilling world title charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unNxq_0fKenkcT00
Lewis Hamilton finished in 13th at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for struggling Mercedes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eebk4_0fKenkcT00
Superstar Hamilton found himself stuck in traffic during the race and missed out on the points

Mercedes have seemingly struggled to cope with the new regulations introduced to the sport for this year, and their cars have been unable to build up any real speed as a result of 'porpoising' - namely, their machines bouncing on the straights.

Hamilton in particular has been surprisingly off the pace, and he was even lapped by champion Verstappen during his chastening time in Imola, Italy.

Horner, though, says the veteran can still recover.

'He obviously had a horrible weekend but he is still an eight-time world champion… seven-time! I forgot Nico Rosberg won,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221txo_0fKenkcT00
But Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the driver will 'become a factor' this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9KTg_0fKenkcT00
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, both of Red Bull, finished first and second respectively

'He hasn't forgotten how to drive in the last four races so at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor.'

During qualifying, Hamilton squeezed through into Q2 by just 0.004s - and only made up a further place on the grid in the race after Esteban Ocon's penalty.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes chief, admitted the race was a 'low' for their stuttering W13 - but Horner has explained that his team were firmly focused on their own effort.

'I think Lewis didn't have a great weekend but we are very much focused on our race and trying to extract the maximum points,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtUOP_0fKenkcT00
Verstappen was even able to lap Hamilton, his former title rival, on his way to his victory

'It was obviously one of those things.

'At that point, we were looking at the clouds, was the rain going to come in the last part of the race or not, we were more focused on that.'

Verstappen, meanwhile, has played down suggestions he will take some pleasure from lapping his former title rival - insisting they have been 'slow all year'.

He said: 'I mean, they've been slow all year so it's not really a surprise or I feel happy lapping Lewis compared to anyone else. But it is what it is.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toto Wolff accused of mind games by ‘not telling truth’ on radio to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been accused of playing mind games by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.Lewis Hamilton’s former rival says Wolff labelled Mercedes’ car “undriveable” to deflect from the British driver’s struggles this season. He says evidence for that is Hamilton’s teammate George Russell has been able to produce results in the same car. Mercedes’ new driver is the only competitor to finish in the top five in every race so far this season.“Toto was playing the mental game, which is very smart on his behalf,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1. “[Mercedes are] taking the blame themselves, really...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed by Red Bull rival despite title admission after ‘horrible’ Imola weekend

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff explains George Russell’s advantage over Lewis Hamilton at Imola

Lewis Hamilton was “stuck” behind a DRS train at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which contributed to his disappointing 13th place finish and explains why team-mate George Russell was able to finish fourth in an “undriveable” Mercedes car, Toto Wolff has said. Russell and Hamilton qualified 11th and 14th respectively following Saturday’s F1 Sprint, after failing to improve their grid position from Friday’s qualifying session, but their races took different turns on Sunday. Although both drivers continued to struggle with the ‘porpoising’ of the Mercedes, Russell was able to move through the field and up to sixth after...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Esteban Ocon
SPORTbible

Two Formula One Drivers Are Set To Swap Teams Mid Season

The Formula One season could be shaken up after just four races, with rumours of a driver swap between two teams on the verge of taking place. Max Verstappen took his second win of the season last weekend as Red Bull Racing earned their first 1-2 finish 2016, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton admits frustration at Max Verstappen lapping and has Arsenal loyalty questioned

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Mercedes#Imola
Financial World

Marc Marquez brutally honest after the Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez finished 6th in Portugal, although some had high expectations of him, but the Spaniard thinks something completely different: "I know that everybody expected more, but I already said yesterday because people say 'no, it's because he doesn't want to [give anything away]'," he said for motorsport. "We are...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Roger Federer Reportedly Makes Decision On Tennis Comeback

One of the greatest tennis players of all time finally has a set return date. Roger Federer will make his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour in late October when he plays the ATP500 Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel. He will play his first-round match on Oct. 25 and if...
TENNIS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz welcomed Daniel Ricciardo apology for Imola crash

Carlos Sainz says he and his mechanics welcomed Daniel Ricciardo’s apology for their crash at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Sainz didn’t finish the race as a result of the collision but Ricciardo was able to continue, although he didn’t get into a point position. It was a frustrating end to Sainz’ weekend after he recovered an underwhelming qualifying in the sprint race to start fourth on the grid.“It says much about Daniel as an athlete and as a sportsman that immediately after a race, where you could see he’s had a tough one, the first thing that he did was...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Rumours: Mick Schumacher Could Be Pushed Out Of The Sport As Contracts Start

Rumours are circulating that Fernando Alonso could be signing a deal with Alpine that could extend his contract with the team for another two years. But with this, this will stop Oscar Piastri from joining the team, forcing him to look for other entrances. One potential entrance into F1 for Piastri is through Haas, putting […] The post F1 Rumours: Mick Schumacher Could Be Pushed Out Of The Sport As Contracts Start appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Johnny Herbert Lashes Out At Red Bull Chief’s Comments On Lewis Hamilton

Johnny Herbert, an F1 announcer for Sky Sports F1 has lashed out at Red Bull’s Helmut Marko after his comments on Lewis Hamilton. Marko claimed that the 7-time world champion should have retired after the 2021 F1 season after losing to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in an incredibly controversial ending of the year. This was […] The post F1 News: Johnny Herbert Lashes Out At Red Bull Chief’s Comments On Lewis Hamilton appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc ‘lucky’ like Lewis Hamilton, claims Red Bull advisor

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Charles Leclerc is “lucky” like Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver had no major damage to his car after hitting the wall on Sunday.Leclerc spun and hit the wall at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he was trying to catch Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. But the Ferrari star managed to continue the drive with little damage to the car and salvaged sixth position.“[The nerves] were already there on Friday in practice when he spun – but lucky, like Hamilton, unbelievable,” said Marko per Motorsport.com. “He hits the ground and is able to continue....
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Ralph Schumacher On Lewis Hamilton – “Russell Is The Better Driver Right Now”

Ralf Schumacher, brother to the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, has written that he thinks Lewis Hamilton should concede to George Russell and admit that he is the faster driver of the Mercedes duo. With this being George’s first season at Mercedes, he already holds a 21-point lead over the 7-time world champion who has […] The post F1: Ralph Schumacher On Lewis Hamilton – “Russell Is The Better Driver Right Now” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'I'll be the one to decide when my masterpiece is finished': Lewis Hamilton fires back at claims he should RETIRE from Formula One, after his woeful start to the season left rivals to mock him

Lewis Hamilton has moved to quell any speculation that this season in Formula One could be his last. The Mercedes driver has endured a difficult start to the 2022 campaign and is languishing in seventh in the driver standings on 28 points. Leader Charles Leclerc is already on 86. Hamilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has criticised Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko for taking a “cheap shot” at Lewis Hamilton.Marko jested that Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season as the seven-time champion is struggling in his Mercedes this campaign. The British driver is off pace, which sees him down in seventh in the drivers’ standings.Herbert said that, while Marko takes jibes at Hamilton, he would want the Briton to drive for Red Bull.He told Sky Sports: “What a cheap shot. Typical Helmut Marko and Red Bull to be honest. After everything that happened last year,...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton says he'll decide when his F1 'masterpiece' is finished

Lewis Hamilton has downplayed speculation he is unhappy with Formula One, posting to Instagram that he will be the one to decide when his "masterpiece" is finished. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a difficult start to the new season with Mercedes. After scoring a podium at the opening race...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

346K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy