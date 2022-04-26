ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseilles, IL

Marseilles Limits Weight on Sycamore Street Bridge

By Tom Henson
 2 days ago

One of Marseilles' bridges across the Illinois and Michigan Canal is showing some wear and tear, and traffic is restricted until a detailed inspection can be done. City Engineer Michael Etscheid...

WCIA

Ameren warning customers about rates going up

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You need to prepare for some sticker shock when you get your power bill this summer. Ameren is warning customers their rates will be going up. They said it is because of issues with global supplies. They are estimating up to a $13 increase per month on power bills. Supplies of energy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KNSS Radio

Construction closing I-235 exit for one day

KDOT’s Tom Hein joins Steve and Ted with more information on the exit closing on Saturday as well as updates on other projects.  Saturday’s closing will happen at 9 a.m., closing the exit from I-235 to southbound I-135.
TRAFFIC
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Cyclists Don’t Seem to Want to Use the Bike Lane

Recently, as we all want warmer weather, more people have been out riding their bikes, just as a lot more people are enjoying exercising outside. Even just going on leisurely walks around the neighborhood. And with that, comes the people and families on bikes. And the cool thing about St. Cloud is that in most areas if the road is a busy road, there are bike lanes. They are even made fairly obvious by the bike symbol painted right on the road.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Central Illinois Proud

Where is the cheapest gas in Central Illinois?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With gas prices as fluid as the weather, finding the best deal at the pump can be a hassle. WMBD is taking a look at local gas prices in Central Illinois to see what Wednesday’s best deal is. Using the GasBuddy price map, here is a collection of local gas prices.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Motorcyclist seriously injured, collides with semi-truck in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a semi-truck in Naperville Wednesday morning. Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street around 10:24 a.m. The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man of Naperville, on a 2012 gray Kawasaki was traveling southbound when he proceeded straight through the intersection and collided with a semi-truck traveling westbound. The motorcycle caught on fire causing the trailer of the semi to catch fire, according to police. Due to the nature of the crash, Traffic Crash Reconstruction Specialists from the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) responded to the scene to investigate.Parts of southbound Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street were closed for investigation. Roads reopened around 4:33 p.m.Investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.
NAPERVILLE, IL
