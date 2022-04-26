ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Learn about innovative strategies with the Alexandria PD at upcoming Listen & Learn

By Mark Anthony
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)--Chief Scott Kent will share how the Alexandria Police Department (APD) is addressing community needs differently. Through focusing on the wellness of its officers, recruitment and retention, and new community programs, APD has been...

CBS Minnesota

Local 13-Year-old Pursuing PhD In Physics Friends With ‘Young Sheldon’ Actor In Real Life

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college. He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics. (credit: Tanner Family) He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
rolling out

Dr. Katherine Brown’s love for community is helping to save lives

One thing the past two years have shown us is that life is not only short but precious. So, when given the opportunity to save a life, one should lend a helping hand but may not have the know-how. Dr. Katherine Brown has been helping raise awareness and educate communities across the country on how to do CPR for over 10 years. Through her company, Learn CPR LLC, Dr. Brown has gone from Chicago and as far as Israel to teach CPR to communities and help reduce the troubling statistic that minorities are 30 percent less likely to receive bystander CPR in their communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
POZ

Learning From Love

My name is Leanna Kinney—soon to be Leanna Bryant. At the age of 18, just after my high school graduation, I joined the United States Navy, where I started my career in health care. I was lucky when it came to deciding what I wanted to do or be when I grew up. For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a nurse and that is what I am today. I used to define myself as a divorced mother of two, with five wonderful stepchildren from a previous marriage, all of whom I adore. As I have grown, personally and professionally, how I define myself has also grown. Professionally, I am a registered nurse working in technology, leading a team of individuals through development, implementation, and innovation for one of the largest home health care providers in the United States. I am a woman, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a fiancé́ (soon to be wife) and so much more.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJON

New Owner of Copper Lantern Planning Some Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Some changes are coming to the Copper Lantern in east St. Cloud. Maddie Waseka is buying the business from her dad, John, on June 1st. The building was built in 1966 by her grandparents who opened it as a Country Kitchen. When her dad took over in 1984 he rebranded it as Copper Lantern. And now she wants to put her own stamp on the restaurant as well.
Sourcing Journal

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2022 Events Put Extra Emphasis on Education

Click here to read the full article. Textiles executives seeking in-person inspiration in the production process as well as new materials and solutions are in luck. The 2022 editions of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are returning to Atlanta from May 17-19 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC). The two-in-one event, organized by Messe Frankfurt, with Techtextil North America incorporated with ATME-I and Texprocess Americas co-produced by sewn products association SPESA, is engineered toward the textiles industry at large. But the individual shows complement each other by offering insight into different areas across the value chain. Techtextil North America homes...
ATLANTA, GA
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KEYC

Mankato’s Sibley Farm welcomes back its animals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After being away for the cold winter months, the animals are returning to their seasonal home at Sibley Park. By the end of the week, the public will be able to enjoy this year’s animals which include; alpacas, lambs, donkeys, calves, goats, peafowl, turkeys and chickens.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove plays hardball with Hilton after contentious call

During the worst of the pandemic in the middle of the winter of 2021, a manager of a Hilton hotel had pointed criticisms for Steve Grove, who serves as Gov. Tim Walz’s commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development.  Grove sparred with Kenneth Jarka, the general manager of the Hilton Minneapolis — during […] The post DEED Commissioner Steve Grove plays hardball with Hilton after contentious call appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

