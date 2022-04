Wow. Well, they say bears learn by habit and acquire skills. As they come out of hibernation this spring, they'll likely be showing up in more residential areas. Here we see a black bear walking right up to the font door of this particular home. Even using the railing as he goes up the steps. When he gets to the door, he plays with the handle for a moment, then uses his mouth to open the screen door.

ANIMALS ・ 22 HOURS AGO