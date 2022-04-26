ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Take a peek at Tulum Latin Gastropub, which opens later this week in Bay View

By Lori Fredrich
On Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Odd Duck settles nicely into its new digs at 939 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point, there’s something new to enjoy beginning later this week in their former Bay View location. Tulum Latin Gastropub –a restaurant and bar offering a menu of dishes from South America...

