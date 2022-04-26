ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

4-26-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

By Matt Lien
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article27:17 - Mike Lindell - Owner/Founder of My...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Faces an Uphill Battle

Will Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report release a bitter new pill on April 27?. The question is on everyone's lips after a disastrous end-of-year 2021 performance. Investor nervousness is currently palpable after Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Google's parent company, painted a gloomy overall picture for the ad market facing tech.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lindell
TechRadar

Brave, DuckDuckGo just gave you another way to flip Google the middle finger

Brave has announced that its web browser will now allow users to bypass AMP pages hosted by Google, which it claims are harmful to both privacy and the state of the web. The new De-AMP feature will instead funnel web users to content hosted directly on the publisher’s website, minimizing the opportunity for additional tracking and meddling to take place.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Twitch Users Furious at Amazon's Proposed Changes

Since its launch in 2011, Twitch (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has come to define a new era for those who play video games. Kids who grew up hearing their parents say, "It's not like you can make money playing video games" now have a new answer, "In fact, I can."
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Twitter Makes Most of Its Money From Advertisements — Here's How

Twitter has come a long way since being co-founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006. Now, Elon Musk will buy the social media platform for $44 billion, and the company will go private. One of the reasons Musk purchased the platform is because he believes in freedom of speech and he wants to instill that more into the platform. Millions of Twitter users can only speculate what that means for the platform, and shareholders wonder how that will affect business. How does Twitter make its money?
INTERNET
Engadget

Ads are coming to YouTube Shorts

With YouTube's Shorts gathering significant momentum over the past year, Google is now experimenting with ads on the platform, Bloomberg reported. At first, you're likely to see app-install ads and other promotions, according to Google. "While it's still early days, we're encouraged by initial advertiser feedback and results," said Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler on an investors call.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Pillow Frank
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

4-27-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 148

Pastor Matthew Trewhella joins the show for an in-dept interview. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
FARGO, ND
PC Magazine

How to Use the Apple TV App on Your Mac

On macOS, Apple has ditched iTunes for a dedicated app called Apple TV. Here's how to watch your favorite TV shows and movies and purchase any videos not on Apple's TV+ streaming service. In the past, Mac users who wanted to watch and buy videos were forced to use iTunes....
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Done With Twitter? Here's How to Archive All Your Tweets Before You Go

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is happening, and some people are thinking about quitting the social media service for good. Deleting your account and permanently leaving Twitter is not a decision to take lightly, because if you're a seasoned veteran who has been on the app for years, you might have tens of thousands of photos, comments, videos, jokes, replies and other tweets on your profile. And if you delete your account, they'll be gone forever. Which is why you should probably archive your tweets.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Refund Your LinkedIn Premium Subscription

It can cause panic when you're stung with a bill you weren't expecting, only to find out you forgot to cancel a subscription. LinkedIn Premium is known for catching people off-guard and hitting them with a hefty bill, but luckily, there is a way to get your money back. Canceling...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple Podcasts to help shows promote annual plans to new subscribers

Almost a year ago, Apple Podcasts launched a new subscription model, which allows creators to host bonus content and ad-free versions of their shows in exchange for a monthly or yearly subscription. In a post on the Apple Podcasts for Creators page, the company urges creators to prepare for annual...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

How to delete your Twitter account on iPhone

Are you ready to take a break from or part ways with Twitter? Read along for how to deactivate or delete your Twitter account from iPhone, iPad, and the web. Before you delete your Twitter account, you may want to download a copy of your information first. Learn how to do that here.
CELL PHONES
Axios

Google faces different reality this year

Outdoing yourself is going to be hard this year — especially if you’re a company whose business benefited from pandemic-induced conditions. Driving the news: Google parent company Alphabet reported an 8% drop in quarterly profit as two crown jewels in its business showed signs of slowing growth from last year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy