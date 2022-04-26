4-26-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is happening, and some people are thinking about quitting the social media service for good. Deleting your account and permanently leaving Twitter is not a decision to take lightly, because if you're a seasoned veteran who has been on the app for years, you might have tens of thousands of photos, comments, videos, jokes, replies and other tweets on your profile. And if you delete your account, they'll be gone forever. Which is why you should probably archive your tweets.
Comments / 0