4-26-22 What's On Your Mind Early Edition

In the last few days, both the Brave browser and DuckDuckGo search engine announced features that actively block or bypass pages hosted on Google’s Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) protocol. That sounds important — and it is — but what does it mean for you?. In this story,...
Almost a year ago, Apple Podcasts launched a new subscription model, which allows creators to host bonus content and ad-free versions of their shows in exchange for a monthly or yearly subscription. In a post on the Apple Podcasts for Creators page, the company urges creators to prepare for annual...
As a YouTube user, you've probably left a bunch of comments on many videos. We've all done it, but sometimes it's almost impossible to keep track of all of them. Fortunately, YouTube makes it easy to look, edit or delete all the comments you've made on your account. How? Read on to find out.
April 28 (UPI) -- Google announced Thursday users can limit ads on sensitive topics, such as weight loss, dating, parenting and pregnancy. The move is an add-on to a feature rolled out in December 2020, which allowed users in the United States to limit YouTube ads on alcohol and gambling by adjusting their ad settings.
Crossposting, for the uninitiated, is a form of post-sharing within a social media site like Reddit. Crossposting allows you to take a post from one community and re-post it somewhere else on Reddit. This is incredibly useful for situations like when you want people to be able to view a video without having to click a link to the original post.
