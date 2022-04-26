NYC Voted The #1 ‘Dream City’ In The U.S. According To New Survey

Photo: Getty Images

A new survey shows that the number one dream city in America is our very own New York City!

In a Cinch Home Services conducted a study , 1,067 Americans were surveyed to find out what their dream city in the United States is. NYC ended up being ranked number one out of ten cities. While making the decision in the survey they were asked about:

Culture

Entertainment options

Green spaces and outdoor activities

Job opportunities

Warmer climate

Dining options

Diversity

Family and friends

Public transportation

Cooler climate

Quality of education

This, according to the survey is what makes up a 'dream city.' People also responded with the sacrifices people have to make in order to live in their dream city. These sacrifices include:

Dipping into savings

Only going out once per week

Living off cheap food

Sacrificing vacation days for extra money

Working a second job

Of the people who took the survey, 44% of the survey takers actually moved to their dream city and 3 out of 4 respondents said it was worth making the sacrifices to live there. These are the top 10 dream U.S. cities according to the survey:

New York City, NY San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Dallas, TX Miami, FL Colorado Springs, CO Austin, TX

