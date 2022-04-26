ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Voted The #1 ‘Dream City’ In The U.S. According To New Survey

By Allie Gold
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26O2UW_0fKefyRj00
Photo: Getty Images

A new survey shows that the number one dream city in America is our very own New York City!

In a Cinch Home Services conducted a study , 1,067 Americans were surveyed to find out what their dream city in the United States is. NYC ended up being ranked number one out of ten cities. While making the decision in the survey they were asked about:

  • Culture
  • Entertainment options
  • Green spaces and outdoor activities
  • Job opportunities
  • Warmer climate
  • Dining options
  • Diversity
  • Family and friends
  • Public transportation
  • Cooler climate
  • Quality of education

This, according to the survey is what makes up a 'dream city.' People also responded with the sacrifices people have to make in order to live in their dream city. These sacrifices include:

  • Dipping into savings
  • Only going out once per week
  • Living off cheap food
  • Sacrificing vacation days for extra money
  • Working a second job

Of the people who took the survey, 44% of the survey takers actually moved to their dream city and 3 out of 4 respondents said it was worth making the sacrifices to live there. These are the top 10 dream U.S. cities according to the survey:

  1. New York City, NY
  2. San Diego, CA
  3. Los Angeles, CA
  4. Denver, CO
  5. San Francisco, CA
  6. Chicago, IL
  7. Dallas, TX
  8. Miami, FL
  9. Colorado Springs, CO
  10. Austin, TX

Do you agree with the list? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 1

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Job Opportunities#Americans#Culture Entertainment#Diversity Family#Ny San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
769
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy