The Seattle Seahawks could walk away with a quarterback in the first round of this Thursday’s NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. During an episode of “Draft Insiders”, Pauline says the Seahawks first round plan could be to move down from the 9th overall pick to select OL Trevor Penning. Pauline also says that when it’s time for the Green Bay Packers two selections in the first round, the Seahawks will look to get back into the first round to take quarterback Desmond Ridder.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO