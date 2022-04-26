Nakobe Dean, Mollie Belisle lead Georgia Bulldogs award-winners

Nakobe Dean (football) was named the Vince Dooley Athlete of the Year, while Mollie Belisle (soccer) was named the Liz Murphey Athlete of the Year at the Dawgs Choice Awards Ceremony hosted by the University of Georgia Athletic Association on Monday night.

The Dawgs Choice Awards, supported by The Georgia Way, is put together annually by the UGA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.).

Other top award recipients include track and field athlete Courtney Long who was presented with the Marilyn Vincent Scholar-Athlete Award as the graduating female senior with the highest GPA; and football player Owen Condon, who earned the Dick Bestwick Scholar-Athlete Award as the male senior with the highest GPA.

The 2022 Georgia recipients for the H. Boyd McWhorter Post-Graduate Scholarship were Ben Anderson (baseball) and Samantha Drop (track and field). Miller Lantis (equestrian) and Keegan Walsh (swimming and diving) were presented with the Brad Davis SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarships.

Owen Condon (football) and Shelby Tyler (track and field) were presented with the Joel Eaves award for being the male and female student-athletes with the highest grade point average upon entering the fall semester of his or her senior year, based on academic hour rather than eligibility.

Other award winners included:

Clifford Lewis Leadership Award: Alyssa Perez-Lugones, gymnastics

Dick Copas Leadership Award: Keegan Walsh, swimming and diving

Hornsby Howell Community Service Award: Kathryn Jernick, equestrian

Sportsmanship Ethics: Matthew Boling, track and field and Titiana Marsh, track and field

Inspiration: Elsie Igberaese, track and field

Bulldog Cup: Gymnastics