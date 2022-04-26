ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Nakobe Dean, Mollie Belisle lead Georgia Bulldogs award-winners

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Se04g_0fKefXoE00

Nakobe Dean (football) was named the Vince Dooley Athlete of the Year, while Mollie Belisle (soccer) was named the Liz Murphey Athlete of the Year at the Dawgs Choice Awards Ceremony hosted by the University of Georgia Athletic Association on Monday night.

The Dawgs Choice Awards, supported by The Georgia Way, is put together annually by the UGA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C.).

Other top award recipients include track and field athlete Courtney Long who was presented with the Marilyn Vincent Scholar-Athlete Award as the graduating female senior with the highest GPA; and football player Owen Condon, who earned the Dick Bestwick Scholar-Athlete Award as the male senior with the highest GPA.

The 2022 Georgia recipients for the H. Boyd McWhorter Post-Graduate Scholarship were Ben Anderson (baseball) and Samantha Drop (track and field). Miller Lantis (equestrian) and Keegan Walsh (swimming and diving) were presented with the Brad Davis SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarships.

Owen Condon (football) and Shelby Tyler (track and field) were presented with the Joel Eaves award for being the male and female student-athletes with the highest grade point average upon entering the fall semester of his or her senior year, based on academic hour rather than eligibility.

Other award winners included:

Clifford Lewis Leadership Award: Alyssa Perez-Lugones, gymnastics

Dick Copas Leadership Award: Keegan Walsh, swimming and diving

Hornsby Howell Community Service Award: Kathryn Jernick, equestrian

Sportsmanship Ethics: Matthew Boling, track and field and Titiana Marsh, track and field

Inspiration: Elsie Igberaese, track and field

Bulldog Cup: Gymnastics

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Taylor Signs Georgia Transfer Tineya Hylton

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of Georgia transfer and former player Tineya Hylton on Tuesday. Hylton comes to Aggieland after spending her first semester at UGA this past spring. Originally, the Toronto native was a member of the 2021 signing class, but due to COVID-19, she reclassified and signed her National Letter of Intent in November of 2021 as part of the 2022 signing class. She gained eligibility at the beginning of the 2022 spring semester when she joined the Lady Bulldog roster.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Hill Convocation Center will be new home for Georgia Southern basketball

STATESBORO, Ga. — GEORGIA SOUTHERN RELEASE. With final budget approval from the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents, Georgia Southern University has completed planning and is moving forward with development of the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center. The 95,000-square-foot center is named in honor of the...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
WGAU

Top Bulldog athletes honored

Nakobe Dean (football) was named the Vince Dooley Athlete of the Year, while Mollie Belisle (soccer) was named the Liz Murphey Athlete of the Year at the Dawgs Choice Awards Ceremony hosted by the University of Georgia Athletic Association on Monday night. The Dawgs Choice Awards, supported by The Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Whiskey Riff

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Gets Roasted After They Take Travon Walker With The First Pick

And with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select… Travon Walker,  from the University of Georgia. The moment Travon Walker got the call. #NFLDraft@Jaguars | @44Ytw pic.twitter.com/0R7BnYDTQz — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022 Huh? Make no mistake Travon Walker is a physical freak who played all over the field, including a ton of snaps inside, for the National Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs. However, if you simply look at the stat sheet, it’s debatable whether […] The post Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Gets Roasted After They Take Travon Walker With The First Pick first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Boling
The Spun

LSU Defensive Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

LSU defensive tackle Joseph Evans has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenith of On3Sports. Evans, who was not on the Tigers’ spring roster, played 13 games across three seasons. The 306-pounder from Haynesville recorded eight of his 28 career tackles last season, with two going for a loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

LSU Basketball adds top-50 prospect

BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday that the athletics department has received and confirmed signing papers from Jackson, Mississippi’s Jalen Reed. Reed, who played at Southern California Academy, is ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. The 6-10 combo forward was ranked No. 45 overall in the recruiting […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Track And Field#Swimming#Gymnastics#The Dawgs Choice Awards#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
279
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy