ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow's nearly 525-point fall led by losses for Nike, Boeing shares

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Tuesday morning with shares of Nike and Boeing facing the biggest declines for the index. Shares of Nike

NKE,

+1.31%

and Boeing

BA,

-7.64%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.77%

was most recently trading 523 points lower (-1.5%). Nike's shares are down $5.33, or 4.2%, while those of Boeing are off $6.62, or 3.8%, combining for a roughly 79-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are 3M

MMM,

+0.73%

, Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

+2.72%

, and Walt Disney

DIS,

-0.22%

. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Nke#Boeing Ba#Salesforce Inc#Crm#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs. The trading action for the indexes took...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks slammed as Dow tumbles 809 points, Nasdaq 3.9%

U.S. stocks closed at the lows of the session on Tuesday as technology stocks paced the broad declines with the Nasdaq Composite off 3.9%. Inflation fears, slowing economic growth and a Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates creating the perfect storm for investors. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft headline busy earnings week ahead

Tech giants including Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT are among the companies headlining a busy earnings week that comes as investors weigh concerns over rising interest rates, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging costs. Overall, about a third of the S&P 500 and nearly half of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +1.84% shed 3.59% to $2,373.00 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.95%. falling 2.81% to 4,175.20 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.56%. falling 2.38% to 33,240.18. Alphabet...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visa, Merck share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 150-point jump

Behind strong returns for shares of Visa and Merck, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning. The Dow. is trading 145 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Visa. V,. +3.67%. and Merck. MRK,. +5.79%. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Visa's shares have climbed $7.32,...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow jumps 600 points, Nasdaq 3%

U.S. stocks picked up momentum in the final hour of trading as tech led the broader averages higher. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3%, while the S&P rose 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% or over 600 points. Investors discounted a surprise decline in 1Q GDP of 1.4%. Ticker...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visa, Microsoft stock gain would add more than 140 points to the Dow's price

Shares of Visa Inc. V, +8.46% surged 5.9% and Microsoft Corp.'s stock MSFT, +7.00% rallied 3.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's. premarket gainers Wednesday, in the wake of the companies' better-than-expected quarterly results. The stocks' price gains were adding a combined 141 points to the Dow's price, which accounts for more than half of the Dow futures'
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

134K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy