Dow's nearly 525-point fall led by losses for Nike, Boeing shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Tuesday morning with shares of Nike and Boeing facing the biggest declines for the index. Shares of Nike
and Boeing
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow
was most recently trading 523 points lower (-1.5%). Nike's shares are down $5.33, or 4.2%, while those of Boeing are off $6.62, or 3.8%, combining for a roughly 79-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are 3M
, Salesforce Inc.
, and Walt Disney
. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
Comments / 0