South Scottsdale students to get new school boundaries

Scottsdale Unified School District will draw new boundaries for its southern region, prompted by the new Tonalea Middle School that was approved earlier this year.

The governing board voted unanimously on the recommendation to approve proposed boundary changes for Hohokam, Pima, and Yavapai elementary schools in the Coronado Learning Community at its April 26 meeting.

The board-approved changes will go into effect for the upcoming 2022-23 school year that begins on Aug. 3.

Dr. Scott A. Menzel, SUSD superintendent, expressed appreciation for all those who worked on developing the process.

“We looked at multiple different boundary options and also contemplated how we can ensure that we are able to invest in the Coronado Learning Community so that it’s vibrant, viable and that we have a pathway from early childhood all the way through post secondary. So, you have in front of you the recommendation for the boundary changes,” Menzel said.

He referenced the packet of information provided to the Board and reminded them of the presentation given during a public hearing on Monday, April 18, proposing changes to boundaries, which can affect the attendance in the Coronado Learning Community’s elementary schools and involve redistricting.

Board member, Jann-Michael Greenburg asked if there were questions or concerns from the community about busing routes, to which Menzel said there were none other than what has already been addressed.

The redistricting process would allow students to “follow” their favorite teachers, principals, and friends at an unassigned school out of boundary; and receive transportation for up to a year to attend the school of choice that is not the designated one for them in the district.

The conversation stemmed from a “prior decision of the governing board to make Tonalea a stand-alone middle school, serving students in grades six through eight, and reopening Yavapai,” stated Menzel at the public hearing’s start.

Tonalea had been a preK-8 school before the Governing Board voted in January to transition it to a middle school.

According to a letter sent to families within the Coronado Learning Community, the resulting shift of Tonalea’s pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students to Yavapai Elementary School provides the district an “opportunity to address and clarify” the elementary school attendance areas.

“So, members of the learning community have been working on the boundary changes as required by statute to address making sure that everyone is within a boundary for our elementary schools,” Menzel said.

When the question of filling the schools was raised, he said people who work in Scottsdale and live elsewhere may choose to have their children attend the district’s schools to be closer to where they work, which is a practice allowed due to school choice and open enrollment opportunities for students who reside outside of SUSD boundaries.

Enrolling in district schools is based on availability, according to the district’s website, noting students who live within SUSD boundaries may also use open enrollment to change from their default school.

Arizona state law allows students to apply for admission to any public school through open enrollment, based on available classroom space; the school’s grade-level and program capacity, and meeting admission requirements, according to the site.

SUSD schools, Cheyenne, Echo Canyon, Pueblo, and Scottsdale Online Learning are “Schools of Choice” with no geographic boundaries for enrollment, but students must apply through open enrollment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ibi Haghighat, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, and Shannon Crosier, chief financial officer, presented a proposal to the board for the public hearing, sharing information on the Coronado Learning Community boundary changes, population expectations, marketing efforts to attract students in and outside the district, and more.

“I know that it’s not a huge audience, but let’s give a round of an applause,” said Haghighat, thanking those whose input was used to present to the board, and the scarce attendees.

Haghighat said the restructuring of boundaries would conclude Phase I of the process.

On Jan. 11, the board approved restructuring the Coronado Learning Community to include a freestanding middle school. Boundary changes, according to Haghighat’s presentation, are deemed necessary to accommodate current and future families previously in the Tonalea preK-8 “attendance area.”

District administrators and Coronado Learning Community staff representatives met in March and April to review boundaries, demographic data including open enrollment and recommendations for the recent public hearing allowing staff, parents and community feedback.

Crosier showed a map of current and proposed boundaries based on demographer input.

“There was an upper tip that was around the Osborne and Scottsdale road area that was previously in Tonalea. We pushed that over to Pima so that made more sense to have those students attend Pima. And, we looked at what, where were the students at and what our map had been and what made the most sense for Yavapai,” she said, referencing the demographer-provided data.

Noting where the district drew the boundaries to determine where students should attend, Crosier showed boundaries and enrollment projections based on the number of students who reside in the district, including those attending schools outside the district, etc.

“If I can understand the proposed boundary page a little bit better here ... that is what the demographer says is the actual student body that exists right now in this area,” asked Greenburg. “Even if not all those numbers go to SUSD schools?”

Crosier said that is the number of students if they all attended their home schools. She noted the many students, attending schools elsewhere, who the district needs to attract.

She said the district is not capturing all of the students who technically reside in the Yavapai area; whereas Pima has more students attending who come from other school areas and live outside the district.

“So when it comes to enrollment, obviously our goal is to increase enrollment,” said Greenburg.

He asked if the district is marketing outside the community as well to attract more students.

“This is really phase one of a multiphase project for this learning community so the first part being established the new areas with it but the second part being we need to put in marketing we know that these schools need a signature thing for them that draws students in,” Crosier said later in the presentation.

For the presentation, Crosier and Haghighat also noted students will have the choice to attend the same schools as their friends, even if not the assigned school, or follow a favorite teacher/principal for the first year to the schools in the learning community during redistricting.

Other highlights included students currently attending Hohokam from the Yavapai attendance area may choose to remain at Hohokam and qualify for transportation for one year, and Tonalea K-4 students residing in the new Pima boundaries may attend Yavapai and qualify for transportation for one year.

Repeating how the first phase entails marking boundaries, and the second marketing to families, Crosier added the next discussions will include what will bring families to the learning community, even how to market to get families back who may have left.